Three people dead in blast on Crimean bridge – Russian investigative committee

Three people have died in a blast on the Crimean Bridge, according to preliminary data, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Friday.

“According to preliminary data, three people died as a result of the incident. They were presumably passengers of a car, which was near the exploded track. As of now, the bodies of a man and a woman have been recovered from the water, and their identities are being established.” the committee stated.

Earlier in the day, Russia’s National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said that a truck was blown up on the Crimean Bridge, which caused seven fuel tanks of a freight train to catch fire and two car spans to partially collapse.

