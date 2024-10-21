Three people die in Narok accident

Three people died on the spot and another three sustained serious injuries after the vehicle they were traveling in was involved in a road accident at Sorgum area along the Olmekeyu- Ololuluga road.

The casualties were driving from the Olmekenyu area on a land cruiser belonging to Spirit of Kenya Adventures Safaris when the driver hit a motorcycle and lost control of his vehicle.

The vehicle veered off the road and landed into a ditch on the left side of the road facing the Ololulunga direction causing the deaths and injuries.

Confirming last night’s accident, Narok County Police Commander Riko Ngare said the three died on the spot and three who were seriously injured were rushed to Narok County referral Hospital where they are fighting for their lives.

He said the motorcycle involved in the accident took off immediately the accident occurred and investigations have commenced to arrest the bike rider.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to Longisa Referral Hospital in Bomet County while the ill-fated vehicle was towed to Ololulunga Police Station yard awaiting inspection.