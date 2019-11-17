Three people killed, 20 others injured in grisly road accident

Three people have been killed and twenty others are admitted in hospital following a grisly road accident along the Malindi-Mombasa Highway.

The accident involving a matatu and private vehicle occurred in Mida area.

Confirming the accident, Malindi Traffic Police Commander George Naibei said the matatu, which was carrying 14 passengers, was heading to Mombasa from Malindi and collided head-on with a Toyota Wish car heading in the opposite direction.

The traffic police boss said the driver of the private vehicle was trying to overtake another vehicle at high speed before colliding with the matatu.

Naibei said the driver died on the spot.

Those injured were rushed to Malindi sub-county hospital.

The hospital’s Medical Superintendent Doctor Evans Ogato said the 22 had serious injuries including broken limbs, arms and ribs.

He said the bodies of the deceased were taken to the hospital’s mortuary.

Naibei urged drivers to be cautious on the road.