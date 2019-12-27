Three people killed as vehicles collide along Kitale-Eldoret road

Three people were Thursday evening killed and others injured following an accident at Nangili on the Kitale-Eldoret highway.

According to witnesses, the accident occurred when a mini bus collided with a van carrying sheep.

Confirming the accident, Kakamega County Commander Bernard Muli said the van was ferrying animals for slaughter to Nairobi while the mini-bus was from Lwanda market headed to Matunda in Kakamega County.

Muli confirmed that the drivers of the ill-fated vehicles and one passenger died on the spot while several others sustained serious injuries and are being treated at Likuiyani Sub-County Hospital.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The injured were rushed to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.