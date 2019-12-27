Three people killed as vehicles collide along Kitale-Eldoret road

Written By: Micheal Njuguna
24

The accident involved a van that collided head on with a minibus belonging to Sabatia Safaris Sacco. Photo courtesy
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Three people were Thursday evening killed and others injured following an accident at Nangili on the Kitale-Eldoret highway.

According to witnesses, the accident occurred when a mini bus collided with a van carrying sheep.

Also Read  Chinese govt donates Ksh 10M to West Pokot landslide victims

Confirming the accident, Kakamega County Commander Bernard Muli said the van was ferrying animals for slaughter to Nairobi while the mini-bus was from Lwanda market headed to Matunda in Kakamega County.

Also Read  Narok Governor Tunai reshuffles his executive team

Muli confirmed that the drivers of the ill-fated vehicles and one passenger died on the spot while several others sustained serious injuries and are being treated at Likuiyani Sub-County Hospital.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The injured were rushed to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

Also Read  Wiper leaders ask Muthama to exit party if unable to obey rules
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR