Three perish, dozens injured in Kimende road accident

Three people died on the spot while ten others were seriously injured in a road accident involving a 14-seater matatu and Lorry at Kimende area of Lari in Kiambu County.

The accident claimed the lives of the matatu driver and two passengers who were seated next to the driver. Police are in pursuit of the lorry driver who fled after the accident.

The mangled wreckage of ill-fated 14-seater matatu indicating the magnitude of the accident that left 3 people dead and ten others nursing serious injuries at Kijabe mission hospital.

The three who perished include the driver of the matatu and two passengers who were seated at the front. The head on collision is said to have occurred when the driver of the lorry heading to Nairobi tried to overtake other vehicles, only to run into the 14 seater matatu that was heading to Naivasha.

Lari Sub-County Police Boss Steve Kirui called on motorists to be extra vigilant on the road.

“That section is foggy and is not visible especially during morning hours. Drivers should avoid speeding and drive carefully especially when they are trying to overtake”

“We gather that the driver of the matatu was not well-conversant with this route. It is advisable that drivers exercise extreme caution when in such a situation,” Kirui said