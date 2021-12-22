Three perish in awful accident in Matungulu

Two women and a child were killed in a fatal road accident which occured near Masokani market in Machakos County.

The crash which happened between Komarock hill and Kenol town involved a Toyota Probox and a Landcruiser.

The two ladies died on the spot while the kid aged 5 years died on arrival at Kangundo level 4 Hospital.

Three others, two ladies and a a young boy survived the horrific crash and are currently receiving treatment at the same hospital, Evayo Loveto, the manager at the facility confirmed.

The two vehicles were towed to KBC police station as police continue with the investigation.

Authorities are calling on drivers to be extra vigilant on the roads amid Kenyans travel rush for Christmas festivities.