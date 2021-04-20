Three perish in Kwale road accident

Three people have been confirmed dead while one was seriously injured following a road accident that occurred along Kwale-Kombani road on Tuesday morning.

The tragic road accident involved a truck transporting cylinder gas and a Tuk Tuk (three wheeler taxi), Kwale County Police Commander (CPC) Steve Oloo has said.

Oloo said the accident occurred when the truck heading towards Kwale town lost control causing it to veer on the opposite lane colliding head-on with the Tuk Tuk heading towards Kombani Township.

The police chief said all the deceased and the injured person were traveling in the ill-fated scooter while the truck driver and his loader escaped unscathed.

He said the bodies of the trio that perished in the accident that happened around 7AM near the Vuga trading centre were moved to Kwale Referral Hospital Mortuary.

Noting that the person who suffered injuries was taken to the same medical facility where he is receiving treatment.