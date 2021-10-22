Three police officers charged for aiding prisoner to escape

Three police officers Phillip Mbithi, Kamakia Mutuma and Precious Mwende Mwinzi have been charged on two counts of aiding a prisoner to escape and neglect of official duty.

It’s alleged that on the night of 12th and 13th October 2021 at Jogoo Road police station within Nairobi County, jointly aided Masten Wanjala a self-confessed serial killer to escape from lawful custody at Jogoo road police station.

They were charged with aiding escape from lawful custody and neglect of official duty contrary to section 124 and 128 of the Penal code respectively.

The officers were on duty at the time of his disappearance from Jogoo Road police station, in the Eastlands area of Nairobi.

Masten Wanjala was due to appear in court on Wednesday over the murders of at least 14 children.

The suspect met his death early Friday morning 15th October 2021, after learners walking to school in Mukhweya village in Kabuchai sub-county raised the alarm.

Reports say the suspect on realising that he was being trailed, ran into a house and locked himself in before the irate residents fished him out and descended on him with crude weapons killing him on the spot.

20 year old Wanjala had admitted to killing more than 10 children in 5 years.