Three police officers arrested in Busia with fake dollars

Three police officers attached to the Bungoma Directorate of Criminal Investigations have been arrested in Busia town while in possession of 410,000 fake dollars.

It is alleged that the officers in question were undertaking covert operations in the county to nab those involved in money laundering when they were intercepted by police on patrol.

Busia County Police Commander John Nyoike said that the police in Busia County were not aware of their operation as there was no prior communication from Bungoma County.

Nyoike further issued a stern warning against those involved in the dirty business, saying that their days were numbered.

Meanwhile, two suspects were Tuesday arrested at the Thika Road Mall-TRM as they attempted to flee with a stolen motor vehicle.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said the two; Kelvin Mokaya and Moses Alimlim are linked to a stolen motor vehicle, a bunch of assorted car keys and alarms.

It is believed that the suspects stole the car keys from the owner, who was in session at the gym located in the mall.

The stolen Motor vehicle and a Bunch of assorted Car keys and Alarms belonging to different vehicles were recovered from the suspects.

According to DCI, the duo could be part of a gang suspected to have been raiding the Thika Road Mall and the garden city mall to steal motor vehicles from customers. Both suspects are in police custody awaiting arraignment.