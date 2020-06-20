Three police officers test positive for COVID-19

Police officers at Kamukunji Police Station are set to undergo COVID-19 testing after three of their colleagues tested positive.

The first case at the station was reported after an officer took a test at Aga Khan Hospital on Friday.

The officer is currently quarantined at his home in Ruiru while undergoing treatment and observation.

The officer’s three children are also under quarantine at the same residence.

Another police constable from the same station but attached to the Rapid Response Medical team based at DCI Training school in South C also tested positive on Thursday and was taken to Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment.

His family has been quarantined at his station house withing Kamukunji Police Quarters.

The third officer, a resident at Fuata Nyayo Estate off Enterprise Road in the city was also found positive after he took a test at Mbagathi Hospital on Friday.

The officer is also at the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital, while his family is quarantined at their home.

An emergency response team will be sent to Kamukunji for rapid testing of the officers within the station.

On Friday, 117 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kenya bringing the total number of cases in the country to 4,374.

Health CAS Rashid Aman said 112 of the new cases are Kenyans and five are foreigners.

He said the latest cases are from 3,043 samples that were tested between Thursday and Friday.

Total cumulative samples tested now stands at 133,541.