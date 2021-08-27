Three police reservists in Mandera arrested for murder

by Claire Wanja
Kenyans risk jail time for distributing, possessing pornographic material

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives based in Elwak have arrested three National Police Reservists in Mandera after two men were shot dead on June 21,2021.

Ali Abdi Ali, Mohamed Ibrahim Issack and Ahmed Mohamed Abdilatif are to be charged with cold blood murder of Kulow Adfan Hassan and Ahmed Abdi Garad.

In a statement, DCI said that on the fateful evening, the trio was reported to have shot at a Toyota Succeed ferrying passengers through Elwak Dololo Road enroute to Wajir, a shooting that left two occupants dead.

” The driver had then driven to Elwak Police Station and reported the incident, where search for the perpetrators and subsequent investigations into the circumstances surrounding the shooting was initiated,” read the statement.

According to DCI the arrest of the three suspects who had since been positively identified by the survivors of the shooting, was the culmination of a thorough investigation, and are pending arraignment for relevant charges.

  

Latest posts

Laikipia Health Service beefs up oxygen plant using Ksh 90M

Beth Nyaga

14 suspects in custody over youth radicalization in Mombasa

Muraya Kamunde

Kenyans urged to submit claims of historical land injustices to NLC

Beth Nyaga

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More