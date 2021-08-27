Three police reservists in Mandera arrested for murder

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives based in Elwak have arrested three National Police Reservists in Mandera after two men were shot dead on June 21,2021.

Ali Abdi Ali, Mohamed Ibrahim Issack and Ahmed Mohamed Abdilatif are to be charged with cold blood murder of Kulow Adfan Hassan and Ahmed Abdi Garad.

In a statement, DCI said that on the fateful evening, the trio was reported to have shot at a Toyota Succeed ferrying passengers through Elwak Dololo Road enroute to Wajir, a shooting that left two occupants dead.

” The driver had then driven to Elwak Police Station and reported the incident, where search for the perpetrators and subsequent investigations into the circumstances surrounding the shooting was initiated,” read the statement.

According to DCI the arrest of the three suspects who had since been positively identified by the survivors of the shooting, was the culmination of a thorough investigation, and are pending arraignment for relevant charges.