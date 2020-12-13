Three pupils drown in Molo quarry

A sombre mood engulfed Mukinyai in Sachangwan, Molo sub-county after three children drowned in quarry.

The trio Grace Wairimu aged 15 years (class 6), Victor Kaniaru 11 (class 3) and Michael Kiritu 8 (grade one) met their untimely death after they slipped into the quarry.

According to the area Chief Zack Monari who confirmed the incident, said the three are pupils at Mukinyai primary.

He condemned the open quarries blaming them for increased deaths.

“There is need for such quarries to be covered after construction work as this posed a great danger to the society at large, especially during rainy days,” he said.

Following the tragedy, Monari urged the government to ensure that stringent measures were put in place and demand quarry owners’ adherence to avert similar incidents in the future.

Monari thanked the divers who retrieved the bodies which were taken to Molo sub-county hospital mortuary for their prompt response.