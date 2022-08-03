Three separate accidents occur on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway

Motorists plying the Nakuru-Eldoret highway have been urged to be cautious while driving on the road after three accidents occurred on the road Tuesday.

According to Koibatek Sub-County Police Commandant Joseph Ongaya, three separate accidents occurred in the morning; one involving two tankers near Molo and another involving a Toyota Prado and a trailer at Kamara while the third one involved three lorries in the Makutano area.

Angaya further informed that there were no deaths with only one critical injury sustained in the accident involving the Toyota Prado.

“I would like to dispel rumours that there were fatalities in all three accidents as reported on social media. The position is that there was only one serious injury and the motorist was rushed to Eldama Ravine Hospital before being referred to Nairobi,” clarified Ongaya.

He added that the Prado which was heading to Eldoret from Nakuru lost control after a tyre burst and caused the lorry which was coming from the opposite direction to land into a ditch while avoiding a head-on collision,” explained the commandant.

Ongaya has called on the motorists to exercise caution on that road saying the current cold and rainy weather had reduced visibility in the area.