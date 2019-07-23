Three students from Kyanda Secondary School in Mutituni location Machakos were Monday arraigned before a Machakos court for willingly and unlawfully burning a dormitory at the school.

The accused Bernard Kanzu Luka, Stephen Mbithi Mutuku and Victor Sammy Muli, appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Brenda Bartoo and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court heard that the accused persons aged between 19 and 21 years committed the offence on July 18, 2019 by destroying property worth one million shillings.

The three were released on a bond of 200,000 shillings and a surety of the same amount or an alternative cash bail of 100,000 shillings.

The three will appear in court on August 6, this year for mention of their case.

Meanwhile, standoff is looming over a parcel of land in Loodoariak, Tinga in Kajiado West Sub County.

This follows the forceful eviction of residents while 14 others were arrested for alleged invasion of land.

The residents are accusing a private developer of being behind their woes of forcefully evicting them from their 74,000 acre piece of land and called on the government to intervene.

The families living on the disputed land accused the police of failing to protect them and unlawfully arresting 14 people including women and children during the scuffle.

Kajiado West sub County Police Commander Nyongesa Wanyama denied of any allegations of police officers from the region being involved in the arrest.

According to the residents of Loodoariak community the land disputes dates back to 20 years. and accused the private developer of intimidation and harassment.