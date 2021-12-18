Three girls who are students of Chogoria Girls High school in Tharaka Nithi County on Saturday morning died after a PSV vehicle they were traveling in collided with a lorry.

The accident that happened a few minutes before 7am at Kambiti area along Kenol-Sagana road, also claimed the life of the matatu driver.

Other students who were travelling in the matatu together with driver and loader of the lorry were rushed to various hospitals within Murang’a and Kiambu counties for treatment.

Murang’a South Police Commander Alexander Shikondi while confirming the incident said the driver of the matatu was overtaking when he rammed into the lorry which was ferrying farm produce.

“Many passengers of the matatu were students who heading towards Nairobi. I believe the students were going for Christmas vacation. We have taken the bodies to General Kago mortuary in Thika as we try to contact the family members,” Shikondi told KNA through phone.

The commander said the section of the road where the accident occurred is under construction stating that drivers need to be extra careful while driving along the road.

“The contractor doing the dual carriage is still on the site and a lot of work is being done, so driver needs to drive careful since there are many road diversions and even deep trenches at some sections of the road,” he added.

Wreckages of the two vehicles were towed to Makuyu police station as police embarked on investigations to unearth more information about the fatal accident.