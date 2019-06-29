Three students from coast top in engineering fair

Three innovative students from Kinondo Mixed Day Secondary School in Kwale County have developed innovations that have won them the top spot in the science and engineering fair in the Coast region.

The two boys and a girl exploited their creativity and innovated a simple solar food dehydrator and a solar-powered honey extractor.

Using simple materials such as a glass box, collection chamber, aluminum sheet, motor, wire mesh, plastic container, wood, switch and a tap, these three students came up with a solar-powered honey extractor, one of their two innovations that has seen them clinch the top spot in the Coast region science and engineering fair.

Their biology and agriculture teacher Haron Murithi says the food dehydrator would come in handy in the preservation of food by removing moisture from the food while the solar-powered honey extractor can be used by beekeepers in the extraction of honey from honeycombs.

Saumu Zamu who spoke on behalf of her fellow innovators Rai Ahmed and Peter Sadera said despite many challenges they beat the odds to innovate and emerge the winners.