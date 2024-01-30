Three suspects arraigned over publication of false information

Three suspects have been charged with the offence of Publication of False Information Contrary to Section 23 of Computer Misuse and Cyber Crime Act. No 5 of 2018.

Arjun Chauhan Surya, Aftab Afzal Abass and Ajmal Amershi Karim were arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts on Monday.

The trio pleaded not guilty to the charge and were released on Bond of Ksh200,000 each and surety of similar amount or an alternative cash bail of Ksh100,000 and two contact persons.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspects were arrested following an operation by detectives within Mombasa, Kitengela and Nairobi.

DCI revealed that the three suspects had gone into hiding after committing the offence which was reported by the complainant at Parklands Police Station.

The case will be mentioned on 12th February, 2024.