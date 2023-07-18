Three suspects in murder of Kiambu woman arrested

Detectives from Criminal Investigation in Kiambu have apprehended three suspects in the connection of the Murder of a 52 years old woman murdered last week.

The woman’s body was found dumped in a Maize farm near her working place In Kiambu Town.

The three were arrested in a hideout in the outcasts of Kiambu where the detectives followed the lead of her mobile phone that was suspected to be switched off after the Murder.

The body of Rosemary Mugure was found dumped naked and it’s believed the suspects raped her and killed her through strangulation.

Confirming the arrests, Kiambu Sub-County Police Commander Mohammed Badel said it has taken the officers from the DCI to locate the suspects where they were able to arrest the three men aged between 22- 32 years.

Badel said they will be taken to court for the investigating officers to file an affidavit to be allowed more days to complete their investigation to know the motive behind the killings.

He further said he will ensure the family of the deceased gets justice for their beloved kin.

Rosemary was working as a bar attendant at the popular Riverside Hotel in Kiambu just a few meters from where her body was dumped. She will be laid to rest today (Tuesday) at her family home in Karia Village, Githunguri Sub-County.

