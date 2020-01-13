Three teachers killed by suspected militants in Garissa

22

The incident is the latest attack by al shabaab on towns bordering Somalia
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Three teachers have reportedly been killed and another allegedly abducted early Monday by suspected Al Shabaab militants who attacked Kamuthe primary school in Garissa county.

According to police, the militants attacked Kamuthe region where in addition to killing they also set ablaze a police post and destroyed telecommunications mast.

Also Read  Matatu Saccos warned against using gangs to frustrate rival Saccos

The incident which occurred at around 2am is the latest attack by al shabaab on towns bordering Somalia.

Also Read  Rainfall expected over most parts of the country: weatherman

Monday’s attack also follows another at a primary school in Saretho, about 25 kilometers from Dadaab refugee camp, where four people, including a child, were killed.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Last week inspector general of police Hillary Mutyambai announced that security forces were on high alert.

Also Read  Nyeri County awards 60 students with secondary scholarships
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
rosewelimo

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR