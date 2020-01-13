Three teachers killed by suspected militants in Garissa

Three teachers have reportedly been killed and another allegedly abducted early Monday by suspected Al Shabaab militants who attacked Kamuthe primary school in Garissa county.

According to police, the militants attacked Kamuthe region where in addition to killing they also set ablaze a police post and destroyed telecommunications mast.

The incident which occurred at around 2am is the latest attack by al shabaab on towns bordering Somalia.

Monday’s attack also follows another at a primary school in Saretho, about 25 kilometers from Dadaab refugee camp, where four people, including a child, were killed.

Last week inspector general of police Hillary Mutyambai announced that security forces were on high alert.