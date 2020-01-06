Three terrorists arrested trying to access British Army base in Nanyuki

Police in Nanyuki on Sunday arrested three men suspected to be terrorists after they tried to gain entry into the heavily guarded British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK) compound.

Laikipia County Police Commander, Maxwell Nyaema, said that the three were spotted at around 5pm by security personnel at the facility situated on the outskirts of Nanyuki town on surveillance cameras as they tried to gain access through one of the gates.

The security personnel then alerted area Chief, Duncan Wachira, in order to assist them in trying to identify the suspects who had since left the facility.

“The Chief could not immediately identify them and decided to report the matter at the Nanyuki Police Station only for him to meet the trio walking near the station where he alerted officers on duty and they were promptly arrested,” Nyaema said.

He added that the suspects identified as Kelvin Katitu Maweu aged 21, Joseph Karuri Kihonge, aged 27 and 23-year-old Evans Kangara Wanjiku, were locked up at the Nanyuki Police Station for the night and were on Monday handed over to the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) in Isiolo for further interrogation.

The County Police Commander further said that the suspects were not armed nor did they have suspicious gadgets or equipment with them.

“We could not take chances since the country is always on high alert against terror activities and that’s why we handed them over to ATPU to take up the investigations since they must have gone to the facility with sinister motives,” Nyaema added.

The County Police Boss further assured that security personnel are on high alert against any threat around market places, institutions and along the roads.

