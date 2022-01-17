Three thugs nursing injuries after attack from boda boda riders

Three men are admitted to a Kiambu hospital in critical condition after they were attacked by an irate mob last night in Kinoo, Kiambu County.

Topla Muteti, Kelvin Kamau and Erick Karanja all aged between 21 and 22 escaped death after police officers saved them from the wrath of angry boda boda riders and members of the public.

The three had robbed a woman who was walking home of her valuables before she raised alarm attracting the attention of boda boda riders who were waiting to ferry late-night customers to their homes.

Immediately after the attack, the trio immediately took flight aboard a red motorbike, prompting the boda boda riders to give chase baying for their blood.

According to a Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) report over 30 motorbikes went after the thugs in the Kinoo township area.

As the thugs approached stage 87, the boda bodas closed in on them cornering one of the thugs who jumped from the getaway bike in a bid to escape but landed on the tarmac.

Meanwhile, the ill-fated bike wobbled for a few metres and landed in a ditch, leaving the assailants at the mercy of the irate motorbike riders.

What followed was a beating on the thugs as the boda boda riders descended on them with blows and kicks accusing them of soiling their good name by using motorbikes as their gateway means after committing a crime.

Police officers from Kinoo Police Station responded to the commotion and saved the lives of the three, who were found in possession of a homemade firearm capable of firing.

The thugs are currently fighting for their lives at a hospital in Wangige, Kiambu County.

Meanwhile, the motorbike used by the thugs’ registration number KMFH 382L, remains in police custody as detectives launch investigations into the crime.