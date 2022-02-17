Thrift social in pictures

The Valentine edition featured Nigerian Arya Starr.

Nigerian Singer Ayra Starr

This year’s Valentine edition of Thrift Social took place over the weekend and featured performances by various artists.

Thrift Social Social is a well-known Nairobi event that celebrates the most diverse musical influences, ranging from Hip-hop, Afro-pop, RnB, Pop, amongst others. This edition featured Nigerian Singer Ayra Starr, Bien, Savarra and Chimano of Sauti Sol alongside an All-Star Kenyan DJ line-up, including Fully Focus and Dj Siq.

This year’s theme called ‘Y2K,’ allowed fashion lovers to showcase their creativity.

 

Orna Samwel
Savara
From left to right_ Savara, Bien and Chimano from Sauti Sol
Bensoul
Chimano
DJ Fully Focus
  

