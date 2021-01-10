Thrift Social will be hosting a ‘Summer Fest’ edition.

Revelers have something fun to look forward to come Sunday, February 7th. The Thrift Social Summer Fest edition will be held at the Waterfront in Karen, from 12:00 noon to 8:00p.m. This is in conjunction with Soshëldistëns and NRG Radio.

It will be a safe, outdoor, socially distanced experience in the Karen sunshine; with the best mix of music from International Mixmasters; coupled with special performances by our very own top local artists. “We commit to ensuring your safety as always and as such, Ministry of Health guidelines will be in place to ensure you remain in a healthy environment.” said the Thrift Social team.

Please note that only an extremely limited number of guests will be hosted at the event and as such, tickets will be released in small batches. It is recommended that you make your reservations by purchasing tickets at your earliest convenience via M-Tickets. The ‘Die-hard’ tickets category has already sold out. Next in line are ‘The worm’ tickets going for KSH 1,000, and ‘Early bird’ ticket going for KSH 1,500.

