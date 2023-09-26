Thrilling action at Nairobi Polo Club as Casino Cup tourney concludes

The exhilarating battle for Casino Cup 6 goal tourney culminated at the weekend with vicrtors savouring their win.

Teams battled for trophies in two categories: The Casino Cup and the Red Bull Trophy.

The action kicked off on Friday as SBM Bank of Kenya and Tusker Malt battled to a 4-4 draw, while SGA Security triumphed over Tanqueray with a 6-4 victory.

On Saturday Diani Reef edged out Protel Studios 6-5, Capital FM secured a 6-4 victory over 24:7, SBM Bank maintained their impressive streak by defeating Tanqueray 8-6, and SGA Security lost 3-4 to Tusker Malt.

Sunday marked the thrilling conclusion of the tournament. Capital FM clinched victory with a 6-5 win against Diani Reef, while Protel Studios narrowly lost 4-5 to 24:7 team. SBM Bank continued their winning streak, outscoring SGA Security 6-5, and Tusker Malt sealed a 7-4 win against Tanqueray.

SBM Bank team captain Luke Bernard relieved the moments saying “Today’s game was good. I scored a couple of goals, had a few great hits, and the horses performed well. I’m especially thrilled to have scored the winning goal today.”

The Tusker Malt team emerged as the victors in the Casino Cup, and Capital FM proudly secured the Red Bull Trophy, highlighting their exceptional skills on the field.

Magdalene Mulandi, Head of Marketing and Communications at SBM Bank (Kenya), remarked, ” As part of our activities, we are focused on high-impact engagement, especially in the sporting arena, where we can intersect both people and finance. We appreciate that sports foster community and prosperity. This is why we are supporting sports, especially polo which has gained popularity in recent years.

This event constituted the fourth match of the season out of a total of nine games of the 2023/24 season.

After the Casino 6 goal tournament focus now shifts to the Chukkers and Carols Tournament scheduled December 23, 2023.