Thug shot dead after attacking undercover detective in Eastleigh

One armed thug was fatally wounded Saturday night in Eastleigh, when he accosted a man walking from a mosque who turned out to be an undercover detective.

The thug and his accomplice who were on a motorbike had confronted Corporal Abu as he walked from a mosque in Ushirika estate, at around 9pm.

The duo ransacked his pockets making away with his mobile phone, wallet and other valuables before one of them fired at the detective missing his left ear by a whisker.

But the detective based at a specialized unit at DCI headquarters whipped out his firearm and shot dead the thug.

The other thug fled with gunshot wounds. Detectives have cautioned medical practitioners to be on the lookout for a short, well built middle aged man, with gunshot wounds on his behinds urging them to report to detectives immediately.

A Jericho pistol serial No: KP 44338853 with six live rounds of 9mm calibre was recovered from the slain thug.

Preliminary investigations by detectives based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory – Ballistic Unit, have since identified the firearm as a police firearm that was snatched from a senior police officer in Naivasha, on November 16, 2020 in an armed robbery.

The officer was accosted at the entrance to his home at Lakeview estate as he retired for the night, after overseeing enforcement of curfew orders at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The senior officer was left unconscious at his gate with life threatening injuries inflicted on his head.

He was rushed hospital by well wishers, treated and discharged.

At the scene of Saturday night’s attack, one spent cartridge of 9mm calibre and a black motorcycle registration number KMFE 106P was impounded.

This attack comes in the wake of increased deployment of undercover detectives in the city, as the Directorate takes step to destabilize criminals gangs that regroup after general elections.