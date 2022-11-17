Thugs break into police station in Homa Bay, steal guns

Police in Homa-Bay county have launched an investigation into the loss of firearms at Kipasi Police post in Mbita sub-county of Homabay county.

According to reports, burglars are believed to have gained access into the armoury at the police post and made away with three G3 guns, one AK47 rifle and 110 bullets.

Homabay county police commander, Samson ole Kina, said detectives are following leads which might lead to the recovery of the weapons.

” An unknown number of burglars cut the rear window of the main building housing the armoury…..and gained entry. They then cut the padlock locking the main armoury steel door and….the steel rifle box and stole the following riffles with the following serial numbers G3 S/NO. A3 6699056, G3 S/NO. 6593403,G3 FMP 402994, AK-47 4913650, 80 ROUNDS OF 7.62 MM and 30 ROUNDS OF 7.62 MM SPECIAL” reads the police report.

The incident is said to have happened on Wednesday night at a time when the country is in the throes of incidents of insecurity.

Elsewhere, a 60-year-old woman was gang raped and murdered at her house in Nyangweso village, Rangwe Sub-County in Homa Bay County. Florence Adhiambo was allegedly raped and later strangled by thugs who raided her home on Tuesday night. Her body was discovered on Wednesday morning by neighbours who became suspicious after finding her house locked. Police are investigating the incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...