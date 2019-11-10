United Nations Population Fund has lauded the efforts and commitment of the Government of Kenya in preparations to host the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) between Tuesday and Thursday this week.

UNFPA Director of Communications at Arthur Erken says the efforts have translated to increased interest in the topics that affect marginalized groups from around the world who will be represented at the forum.

Security has been enhanced at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi which will play host to over 8000 delegates.

Despite reservations from some groups who say the conference may be manipulated to push for issues against Kenyan values, a cross-section of Nairobians feel the meeting is worth it.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Already, delegates have started arriving for the conference which will deliberate on reproductive health and human rights among other issues.

The forum will also seek actionable commitments to address gender-based violence and harmful practices such as FGM.

25th anniversary

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the groundbreaking International Conference on Population and Development, which took place in Cairo in 1994.

During the conference, leaders articulated a bold vision regarding the relationships between population, development and individual well-being.

Its Programme of Action, adopted by 179 governments, recognized that reproductive health, as well as women’s empowerment and gender equality, are the pathway to sustainable development.

The Nairobi Summit on ICPD25 is premised to offer an inclusive platform, bringing together governments, UN agencies, civil society, private sector organizations, women’s groups and youth networks to discuss and agree on actions to accelerate the implementation of the ICPD Programme of Action, which is critical to achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.