Jackson Biko, who built his audience on his own website by “telling stories”, has released his second book called Thursdays. This book follows his first book Drunk which did well among reading circles in Kenya.

The book is 217 pages long and took about two years to write according to Biko. Writing a short message about it on Twitter he said, “Took me two years to write this book. And it’s not even that big, just 217 pages – if you don’t count the cover and the little “about me” page where I write about my allergy to honey. Yes. I’m allergic to honey. Makes me itch.”

The book is currently available for purchase in all major bookshops and also on Amazon.

