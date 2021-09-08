Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket was arrested Wednesday and grilled by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Nakuru over his alleged involvement in the Laikipia violence.

Kamket, now in police custody, is expected to be arraigned in a Nakuru Court Thursday morning to answer to charges of incitement to violence.

His arrest comes hours after the arrest of Laikipia North politician Mathew Lempurkel at his home in Kajiado County.

Kamket was later released after five hours of grilling.

Lempurkel, a former Member of Parliament for Laikipia North, was also arrested for his suspected links to the violence that has since left more than eight people dead, scores injured and others uprooted from their homes.

This comes as Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya accused politicians in the restive areas of the North Rift of funding and fomenting violence a development that is negating meaningful and Government brokered peace building initiatives in the area.

He cautioned politicians in the volatile Laikipia North against incitement saying the government is alert against individuals peddling falsehoods against others and culprits will be met with the law.

The arrest of the two legislators come in the wake of discontent from members of the public in Laikipia West Constituency who have been terrorized by armed bandits for the last one month.

Early this week,the bandits staged a staid attack on a school hours after a security operation had been set in motion at Ol Moran trading center and even torched a school.