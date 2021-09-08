Tiaty MP arrested, grilled over Laikipia skirmishes

by KBC Videos

Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket and Former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel have been arrested in connection with banditry attacks in Laikipia County. The two are being held, separately, for questioningin connection with the deteriorating security situation in Liakipia county that has left several people dead, hundreds of cattle stolen and property of unknown value destroyed . According to the Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya preliminary investigations indicate that the attacks are politically instigated.

  

Latest posts

NGEC chair Dr.Joyce Mutinda to talk about the gender agenda 10 years on #ExtraMile

KBC Videos

Ruto challenges IG Mutyambai to remain bipartisan

KBC Videos

Renowned politician Orie Rogo Manduli is dead

KBC Videos

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More