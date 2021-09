Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket has been released on a police cash bail of 500,000 shillings. While releasing the legislator Nakuru Principal Magistrate Lilian Arika barred him from making public comments or utterances regarding the case. He was arrested on Wednesday on claims that he held meetings believed to have been involved in the planning of the attacks in Laikipia county that have left several people dead and hundreds of families displaced.