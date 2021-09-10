Tiaty MP Kamket gets reprieve after Court frees him on bail

Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket got a reprieve after a Nakuru Court released him on Ksh500, 000 cash bail pending his taking of plea on murder and robbery with violence charges.

Though the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions had on Thursday sought orders to have the lawmaker detained for 14 days to allow completion of investigations, Senior Principal Magistrate Lilian Arika ruled that holding a person for over 24 hours without preferring any charge was unconstitutional.

She noted that the rights of the accused despite the charges must prevail. “That it be presumed innocent unless proven otherwise. There are no compelling reasons to detain the accused for 14 days,” the magistrate observed.

Kamket was not present at Friday afternoon’s virtual court session with his defense counsel Mr Bernard Kipkoech informing Ms Arika that the MP had been taken ill and was admitted at Nakuru Level 5 Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested Kamket on Wednesday afternoon after linking him to the violence in Laikipia County that has left eight people dead and hundreds displaced.

On Friday, Senior State Counsel Mercy Chelangat informed the court that the prosecution was not ready to level charges against the MP as investigations were ongoing.

She informed Ms Arika that detectives also needed more time to probe allegations of stock theft, malicious damage to property, disobedience of the law and incitement to violence against the Kanu legislator.

Ms Arika ordered the MP not to leave his Nakuru home until investigations are completed and that he further desists from public utterances that may inflame hostilities between various communities involved in the conflict in Laikipia County.

The court granted the state’s prayers that Kamket be banned from addressing rallies with regard to ongoing clashes and investigations until they are complete and charges preferred.

“I direct that the MP report to Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nakuru whenever required to do so. He shall not visit the volatile areas including his Tiaty constituency and Laikipia County until investigations are completed and charges levelled against him,” the court ordered.

Mr Kipkoech submitted before the Senior Principal Magistrate that he had an undertaking from his client that he would abide by orders of the Court.

“The MP will not leave his Nakuru home. He is also aware that public meetings were banned by President Uhuru Kenyatta, and thus he cannot go against an executive directive,” the defense counsel pointed out.

On Thursday Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecution Mr Alloys Kemo from the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) filed an application seeking orders to have the legislator held for a further 14 days.

In the miscellaneous application supported by a sworn affidavit by Superintendent Stephen Ambani the court that was conducted virtually heard that the offences that Kamket is linked to had led to the loss of lives, grave injuries, and displacement of people within Laikipia County.

In the application under a certificate of urgency, Kemo told the court that several aspects of the case were yet to be concluded, including recording of statements from witnesses, obtaining postmortem reports of deceased persons, and tracing and arresting of suspected perpetrators, thus ample time is required to complete investigations.

Kemo informed the court that due to the complexity of the matter, DCI Laikipia County has sought assistance from the DCI in Nakuru to allow better coordination in investigations between officers in the two counties.

Arika heard that the manner in which the offences were committed portrayed prior organization and planning by several masterminds including the MP and hence the police were obligated to carry out in-depth investigations so as to unearth the planners involved in the entire conspiracy.

“The offences have caused tension and security concerns that have caused Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of Government to declare a dusk to dawn curfew within Laikipia Nature Conservancy, within Laikipia County,” the Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecution indicated.

Mr Kipkoech said the prosecution had not made out a case for the continued detention of the respondent for 14 days at the Kaptembwo Police Station.

Opposing the application, the defense counsel said his client could not be a flight risk because he is a legislator and a state officer with known abode.