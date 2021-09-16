Tiaty MP Kamket released from police custody

Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket has been released from police custody over the ongoing clashes in Laikipia County.

MP Kamket who was detained for two days was freed by Nakuru Law Court Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Usui on Ksh 1 million or Ksh 800,000 cash bail.

Kamket had been admitted at Nakuru War Memorial after he fell sick where the doctors permitted him to go to Kaptembwo police station for the ruling before.

His lawyer Kipkoech Ng’etich said the court found no reason to detain him on the allegations of incitement, murder, and destruction of the property adding that his life was in danger requesting for his security to be beefed.

Kamket was also barred from visiting Ol Moran and Amaya as the investigation continues.

He is set to appear in court on 4th October 2021.

His release comes after a section of Baringo County Assembly Members demanded for the immediate release of Tiaty MP Kamket.

Addressing the Press in Kabarnet, the MCA’s led by Sam Lokales of Tirioko Ward claim Kamket is innocent and should be behind bars.

The legislator was on Tuesday detained by a Nakuru court after being charged with incitement.