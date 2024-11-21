Grammy Award-winning artist and Afrobeats global superstar Burna Boy has announced he will perform at a concert in Kenya organised by Madfun in March, 2025.

The stopover in Nairobi will be part of his world tour.

Burna is known for his electrifying performances and dynamic stage presence; he made history by becoming the first African artist to headline and sell out the London Stadium twice.

His recent performances have garnered global acclaim for their high-energy dance routines and intimate acoustic renditions

It is expected that the “African Giant” will bring this same energy and his global hits to life at his concert in Nairobi.

While Burna Boy has faced mixed reception in the past—his 2017 performance in Nairobi sparked controversy due to scheduling issues—his popularity in Kenya has continued to grow.

His tracks consistently have reached the top of the country’s streaming charts, with “Last Last” being one of the most streamed songs on Spotify Kenya in recent years.

Burna Boy’s international accolades include a Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album for Twice As Tall, an album which Kenyan band Sauti Sol and Bensoul wrote on, in addition to historic performances such as headlining at London’s Wembley Stadium and performing during the UEFA Champions League Final in 2023.

Details about the event venue have yet to be announced but tickets are currently on sale ranging from KSh. 4000 to KSh. 65000.