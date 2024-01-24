The glamorous fashion show is expected to take place on February 3.

The Tribal Chic fashion show hosted by the Tribe Hotel will make a comeback this year!

Considered one of Kenya’s biggest showcases of talent and fashion, the 13th edition will take place on February 3 at the Tribe Hotel from 6 PM.

This year’s theme, dubbed “African Royalty”, will focus on the “celebration of our people, our history, our culture and our communities”.

Speaking about the event, Mike Mwangi, General Manager of Tribe Hotel, noted, “Our objective is to craft unforgettable experiences for our patrons that encapsulate the artistry, heritage, and dynamism of Nairobi.

We are more than a boutique hotel; we are the quintessential Kenyan destination.”

The show will feature a pool of locally selected designers and fashion brands including Afrowema, 1407 Style, Safarahh, Nashipai Leather, Itikadi Okana, Reinas Gowns, Wakianda, Kiarie Afrika, Ankole Luxury, Bana The Brand, Aert Fashion.

Tickets are currently available at KShs. 10,000 (Advance) and KShs. 12,000 (At the door).