Ticketsasa unveils flexible payment plans for domestic tourists

Ticketsasa has announced expansion of its booking services with the introduction of a flexible payment plan local holidaymakers.

Ticketsasa Brand Manager Janette Ronoh has said the JazaJaza payment plan enables travellers to book their dream local destinations by paying for their preferred holiday package in six installments.

“We are always looking for innovative ways to make travel accessible to more people. Through JajaJaza, we offer our customers the flexibility to book and pay for their holidays across the year,” said Ronoh.

The events ticketing firm has similarly partnered with hotels, lodges, tour operators, and transport companies in what Ronoh says will allow travellers access curative travel packages and exclusive offers.

“We believe that travelling should be an experience to enjoy and for discovery, and we want to make it possible for everyone to do so without necessarily having to break the bank,” she added.

The launch of the plan comes as local and international travel register upward growth following the COVID-19 pandemic.

International tourist arrivals increased 70.5pc to reach 1,483,752 last year from 870,465 recorded in 2021 as earnings topped Ksh 268.09 billion, a 83pc increase year-on-year.

JazaJaza packages will enable consumers with varying spending budgets access holiday destinations among others, Maasai Mara, Diani Beach, Mount Kenya, and the Rift Valley.

Other available travel arrangements include flights, hotels, safaris, and day trip activities.