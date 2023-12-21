Tiffany Haddish pleaded not guilty through an attorney to two misdemeanor DUI charges stemming from her arrest last month in Beverly Hills.

Haddish, 44, is charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a 0.08% blood alcohol content, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

A pretrial hearing is set for Feb. 14.

Haddish was taken into custody at about 5:45 a.m. Nov. 24 at Beverly Drive north of Dayton Way, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

She was released from custody that day, jail records show.

TMZ reported that Haddish was in her stopped car “in the middle of Beverly Drive … apparently slumped over the wheel while the car was running.”

Haddish had performed at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood the night before for the club’s 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community.

Haddish was arrested on suspicion of DUI near Atlanta in January 2022 and later pleaded not guilty. That case is still pending.