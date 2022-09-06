Tiffany Hadish speaks out on child abuse allegations

Her and fellow comedian Aries Spears have been accused of grooming and molesting a child.

American comedian, Tiffany Haddish has taken to social media to speak out on the child molestation allegations brought against her and fellow comedian Aries Spears last week. Writing about the issue on her Instagram account, she said she “deeply” regrets performing in the skit years ago that led to her being accused of child sex abuse.

“I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now.” Haddish wrote in a statement posted on her verified Instagram account.

Haddish and Spears have been accused of having “groomed and molested” two then-minor siblings, according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court last week. “Jane Doe” and “John Doe” (their names are withheld to protect their privacy) were 14 and 7, respectively, when they allege that Haddish and Spears had them participate in sexually suggestive videos in separate incidents in 2013 and 2014, according to the complaint.

“John Doe” alleges that in the summer of 2014, Haddish “offered to book, arrange, and film Mr Doe’s content for a Nickelodeon sizzle reel at the home of Spears. Haddish claimed the reel would be used to book Mr Doe on Nickelodeon.”

“Upon information and belief, Haddish and Spears removed the 7-year-old victim from his sister, placed him upstairs in a bedroom, and stripped the child down to his underwear,” according to the suit. “The video was entitled Through A Pedophiles Eyes and shows Spears lusting over the 7-year-old child” and rubbing his back.

Haddish played the boy’s mother in the video, which has since circulated on social media.

In her statement on Monday, Haddish wrote that “…while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all – and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it…I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can,” Haddish concluded her statement.

