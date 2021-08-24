TikTok and KTB collaborate to bring wildebeest migration live

TikTok has announced partnership with the Kenya Tourism Board, the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), and Conservation International to bring live the Great Wildebeest Migration to its more than 1 billion monthly active users.

The collaboration will see the four organizations bring live the Great Migration from the Masai Mara National Park in Kenya as well as educational videos about the event and Maasai community.

TikTok says the live event will be available to the community on TikTok Africa page from 25 and 29 August, from 6:30 to 8:00 and 10:30 to 14:00 daily Nairobi time.

“We are delighted to partner with Kenya Tourism Board, IFAW, and Conservation International to bring the Great Migration and the topic of wildlife conservation to our global community. Through TikTok’s LIVE feature, we hope to bring this global phenomenon closer to everyone around the world, connecting people with a shared passion for wildlife, nature and conservation,” said Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok’s Content Operations Manager for Africa.

Content throughout the LIVE will be curated by award-winning wildlife photographer Jeffrey Wu, and experts from renowned local organisations including African Wildlife Foundation, Maasai Mara National Reserve and African Wildlife Foundation will join the sessions to educate those tuning in on the Maasai Mara ecosystem, the impact and importance of tourism on preserving the environment, and the impact of the pandemic, among others.

KTB Chief Executive Officer Dr. Betty Radier said the collaboration is key in raising destination Kenya brand visibility around the globe.

“We are always looking for strategic collaborations to position the country as a preferred tourist destination and this partnership is a great milestone. Kenya is a rich and diverse country, with an incredible wildlife offering which we want to highlight as well as protect. Together with TikTok we can engage the world with content and experiences from any part of the country and drive more awareness of our country and wildlife, especially during this time when travel is limited with the aim of curbing the spread of the virus. Kenya Tourism Board is keen to ensure MagicalKenya remains top of mind among consumers and the TikTok platform is making this possible,” said Dr. Radier.