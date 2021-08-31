TikTok bans viral ‘Milk Crate Challenge’

The milk crate challenge poses serious medical risks.

It was about time that someone called out the ‘milk crate challenge’. TikTok has banned the challenge from airing on its platform due to how dangerous it is. The challenge is a viral video challenge that prompts users to stack milk crates in a makeshift pyramid form and climb it without falling. Almost everyone who participates in the challenge ends up falling and suffers from injuries.

Currently, if you search for the hashtag using any of its corresponding hashtags, you will not find any search results. “TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content,” a representative and spokesperson of the platform said.

TikTok has reiterated that its priority remains “promoting a safe and positive experience”.