TikTok changes privacy settings for underage content creators

TikTok has announced that it will be changing the default privacy settings for all registered accounts ages between 13-15 years to private.

With a private TikTok account, only someone who the user approves as a follower can view their videos. In addition to this, TikTok also announced changes for users under age 18 aimed at driving higher default standards for user privacy and safety.

Under the new privacy setting TikTok has removed everyone from commenting on content created by users aged between 13-15 years with users able to choose between Friends and No One.

“In the US, we accommodate users under the age of 13 years in a limited app experience, TikTok for Younger Users, which offers additional safeguards and privacy protections designed specifically for a younger audience. This experience allows users to browse a curated library of age-appropriate videos, and today we’re pleased to announce a partnership with Common Sense Networks as we continue to improve upon this experience,” said Eric Han, TikTok Head of US Safety.

The fast-growing social media network has also changed the Duet and Stitch settings to make the features available only on content created by users above 16 years.

For users ages 16-17, the default setting for Duet and Stitch will now be set to Friends.

The download feature will now be available only for accounts of those above 16 years.

However, content creators can decide whether they want to allow downloads of their videos, though for users ages 16-17 the default setting will now be changed to Off unless they decide to enable it.

TikTok has also changed the setting “Suggest your account to others” to off by default for users of ages 13-15 years.