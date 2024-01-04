TikTok Chef Sueh Owino lands deal with Odibets

Sueh Owino, one of the emerging young Kenyan content creators and popular on Tiktok for her cooking skills, has landed a deal with Odibets.

Owino, who is popular for ‘cooking for my husband’ videos, will now spearhead Odibets January campaign dubbed ‘Suehluhisha Njaanuary na Odibets App.’

Could you be among Kenyans who overspent during the December festivities? Are you looking for hacks to angamiza Njaanuary?

Worry no more, the betting firm will be rewarding punters with Ksh 1000 daily bonus.

If you want to stand a chance to be among the winners, all you have to do is register, deposit, and play with a minimum of Ksh99 on a single or multibet on Odibets App.

Once you place the bet, you will automatically enter into a draw and stand a chance to win Ksh1000 bonus.

Sueh’s deal with Odibets comes days after she received a car from her husband.

She posts videos preparing different meals for her husband, most of the recipes are of local delicacies.

Her clips are unique as she always plays the ‘Shetani’ song by Mbosso in the background of all her videos. Additionally, all her clips start with the phrase “cooking for my husband.”

On TikTok, Sueh has over 240,000 followers, with her videos garnering a cumulative 6.9 million likes. She shares recipes and offers customised meal plans depending on user needs.