TikTok creators celebrate Kenya’s diverse culture

Every year on May 21st, the world celebrates World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, a United Nations-sanctioned celebration that highlights not only the richness of the world’s cultures but also the essential role of intercultural dialogue in achieving peace and sustainable development.

With 42+ tribes, Kenya is one of the most culturally diverse countries in the world and TikTok content creators have found creative ways to share, highlight and celebrate Kenya’s rich cultural heritage with a global audience.

To celebrate the day, here are a few TikTok content creators who have dedicated their time toceebrating Kenya.

Bwakali David has dedicated his account to unravelling and showcasing diverse cultural aspects of various tribes and sub-tribes in Kenya helping Kenyans and the world learn about diverse tribes and sub-tribes that exist in the country. This creator also brings to light interesting historical facts, not only about Kenya but also about Africa too.

Curly Bunny identifies as a Kenyan Norwegian girl who embodies the beauty of being multicultural. She uses the platform to celebrate both Kenyan and Norwegian cultures while acknowledging that the country is home to beautiful internationally recognised stars such as Lupita Nyongo.

Ivy Michiro is a travel content creator, who dedicates her account to showcasing various tourist attraction sites. From national parks to sandy beaches, waterfalls, forests and mountains, she wants to help local and international tourists appreciate what the country has to offer.

African Cultures 5 has devoted her account to sharing stories that relate to the African lifestyle. Her page largely focuses on cultural dances and African attires; however, it also goes beyond the Kenyan border allowing her local followers to compare and appreciate African diversity.