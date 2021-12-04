TikTok has launched a refreshed interactive online transparency centre

These are the steps TikTok is taking to keep the platform safe and entertaining.

TikTok seems to be taking another step towards its commitment to transparency and accountability with its refreshed online Transparency Centre. The updated centre will house all of TikTok’s historical Transparency Reports as well as all the more interactive reports going forward.

Over the years, these Transparency Reports have been playing an important role in staying accountable to the actions that TikTok takes to safeguard the platform and protect its integrity. With building trust through transparency in mind, TikTok began releasing these reports in 2019 and have continued to evolve them with new, deeper, and industry-first data disclosures. These include the volume of suspected underage account removals made, or the number of ads rejected for not meeting the platform’s standards.

The Transparency Reports include:

Community Guidelines Enforcement Report that offers quarterly insight into the actions TikTok takes to uphold its Community Guidelines and Terms of Service.

Information Requests Report that provides bi-annual data on the legal requests for user information TikTok receives from government and law enforcement agencies and the nature of their response.

Government Removal Requests Report that details the requests TikTok receives bi-annually from government agencies to restrict content and any actions TikTok took as a result.

I ntellectual Property Removal Requests Report that shows the volume of copyright and trademark content take-down notices and TikTok’s response on a bi-annual basis.

TikTok gathered feedback from civil society organisations and experts as they developed the refreshed report formats and are putting its input into action by introducing the ability to download data in machine readable formats. Additionally, the reports are now much more visual, with interactive charts and graphs to better illustrate the data and their actions.

These reports will be published in 26 languages, including Arabic, Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Melayu, Bengali, Burmese, Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Russian, Urdu, and Vietnamese.

The goal is to make TikToks Transparency Centre a one-stop shop to learn about how the platform moderates and recommends content, develops products, and safeguards people’s information.