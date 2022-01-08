TikTok is bringing unmissable African football content to the globe

This is TikTok’s first major brand partnership in Africa and supports the continent’s most popular sport.

TikTok has announce a first-of-its-kind partnership with Africa Cup of Nations that will bring football content to fans, both on the African continent and across the globe. Through the year-long sponsorship, TikTok will be supporting the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Africa’s biggest sporting event, kicking off on tomorrow (9 January 2022) in Cameroon. TikTok will also be a part of the action for the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2022 and the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2022 in Morocco.

TikTok will be offering its community new ways of creating and engaging with African football, with cool in-app effects, a special hub for tournaments as well as cool features and filters for the football community to enjoy. This partnership comes as TikTok cements its position as the perfect platform for football fandom and culture across both men’s and women’s games, with the #Football and #Soccer hashtags racking up an incredible 273 billion & 108 billion views to-date, respectively. On the continent, #AfricanFootball with over 48.3 million views is proof that Africans continue to love football content on the platform, while creating great review content and participating in fun-filled challenges.

Earlier this year, the fast growth of sporting talent, fan communities, creative sports trends and commentary on the platform led to TikTok becoming the first digital entertainment platform to sponsor a major international tournament for UEFA with EURO 2020. With over 1.4 million followers on TikTok, the official CAF TikTok account has also fast become Africa’s footballing go-to fandom & with tournaments such as AFCON making a return on the continent, we can expect to see continued growth and love for the sport on the platform.