TikTok continues to be a vibrant hub of sports.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) happening between June and July is already underway. As we announced, for the first time ever, a digital entertainment platform is sponsoring the tournament. TikTok is bringing a full-screen, sound-on virtual experience for UEFA EURO fans in Kenya. This experience aims to bring joy and foster togetherness for the love of the game among millions of people who will be following Europe’s largest football tournament in the country and around the globe.

TikTok is bringing all the soccer spirit through multisensory, energetic and engaging features. For the duration of the tournament, the in-app virtual experience aims to mirror the real action and excitement of the stadium, giving users on the platform the feeling that they are playing and watching the football tournament live.

Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok Content Operations Manager, Africa, explains that TikTok is a home for sport unlike any other, “TikTok lets sports stars, clubs and fans share their passions, and connect with one another, in new and exciting ways. During the tournament, the TikTok community will be able to enjoy a variety of in-app activities including a live performance by Ed Sheeran on 25 June, behind-the-scenes footage with TikTok LIVE, capture unforgettable match-moments with new effects and join in on fun hashtag challenges.

Football lovers can find everything about the tournament in one place at TikTok’s new EURO 2020 hub which can be found on the discovery page or by searching ‘EURO 2020’.” So far, football content has had a meteoric rise on TikTok, with over 129 billion views on the #football hashtag, allowing footballers and fans to show their love of the game.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



To keep the football conversation going, TikTok is providing a platform for its community to follow and engage with the world’s popular footballers including Jeremy Lynch who has more than 10 million followers and Ivory Coast’s Wilfried Zaha. They are both playing for England.

To be part of this historical soccer action, locals can show their love for the game and keep the UEFA EURO 2020 spirits up by sharing videos using #EURO2020, #EverybodyLovesFootball and #football hashtags.

Tell Us What You Think