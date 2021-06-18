TikTok owner ByteDance sees earnings double

The net loss was attributed to a one-off accounting adjustment and not related to the company’s operations.

The memo also showed that ByteDance had around 1.9bn monthly active users across all of its platforms as of December last year.

A ByteDance spokesperson confirmed the figures to the BBC.

White House pressure

The massive popularity of TikTok has meant that ByteDance has been scrutinised by governments around the world, including in the US and China.

On Thursday, Reuters reported that an executive order signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month would force some Chinese apps to take tougher measures to protect user data if they wanted to stay in the US market.

It came after President Biden revoked an executive order from his predecessor Donald Trump that banned Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat in the US.

The ban faced a series of legal challenges and never came into force.

Instead, the US Department of Commerce said it would review apps designed and developed by those in “the jurisdiction of a foreign adversary”, such as China.

It should use an "evidence-based approach" to see if they pose a risk to US national security, President Biden said.

During the previous administration, President Trump regularly attacked ByteDance, accusing TikTok of being a threat to US national security.

Politicians and officials raised concerns about users’ personal data being passed to the Chinese government.

TikTok has denied accusations that it shared user data with Beijing.

Beijing scrutiny

In April, Chinese regulators called on 13 online platforms, including ByteDance, to adhere to tighter regulations in their financial divisions.

It came as part of a wider push to rein in the country’s technology giants.

The authorities said the aim was to prevent monopolistic behaviour and the “disorderly expansion of capital”.