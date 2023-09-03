Home Business TikTok training programme to empower Kenyan content creators

TikTok training programme to empower Kenyan content creators

By
Margaret Kalekye
-
Ruto meets TikTok officials at State House

President William Ruto has said that Kenyan creative industry deserves to make a livelihood from their ability to create good content.

President Ruto categorically revealed that TikTok will run a national training programme in Kenya to empower content creators through comprehensive platform knowledge, fostering increased monetization and promoting positive content.

kiico

The President spoke when he hosted the Director Tiktok Africa Fortune Mgwili-Sibanda and ICT Principal Secretary John Tanui among others at State House Nairobi.

The meeting also reviewed issues of moderation and monetization of the service.

“Kenyan creatives deserve to make a livelihood from their ability to create good content. TikTok will run a national training programme in Kenya to empower content creators through comprehensive platform knowledge, fostering increased monetization and promoting positive content” the President emphasised.

Margaret Kalekye
Website | + posts
Previous articleMudavadi to represent President Ruto at Mnangagwa’s inauguration in Harare
Next articleMalaria: Kenya ready for LLINs distribution campaign in 28 counties

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR