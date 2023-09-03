TikTok training programme to empower Kenyan content creators

President William Ruto has said that Kenyan creative industry deserves to make a livelihood from their ability to create good content.

President Ruto categorically revealed that TikTok will run a national training programme in Kenya to empower content creators through comprehensive platform knowledge, fostering increased monetization and promoting positive content.

The President spoke when he hosted the Director Tiktok Africa Fortune Mgwili-Sibanda and ICT Principal Secretary John Tanui among others at State House Nairobi.

The meeting also reviewed issues of moderation and monetization of the service.

“Kenyan creatives deserve to make a livelihood from their ability to create good content. TikTok will run a national training programme in Kenya to empower content creators through comprehensive platform knowledge, fostering increased monetization and promoting positive content” the President emphasised.