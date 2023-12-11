Tim Wanyonyi, Ndindi Nyoro ranked most impactful MPs

Westlands Constituency Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi and his Kiharu counterpart Ndindi Nyoro have been ranked the most impactful Members of Parliament at 80.2pc.

The survey by Politrack Africa was based on the best projects carried out by the lawmakers.

Some of the projects that have given the two legislators an edge above others include the issuance of bursaries in a transparent manner in Westlands and the reduction of school fees for all-day scholars in Kiharu respectively.

Kimilili and Embakasi Members of Parliament, Didmus Barasa, and Babu Owino were ranked number two with 79.6pc.

Gilgil, Juja, Manyatta and Makueni Members of Parliament have been ranked top 35 with 63.1pc.

The survey was conducted between 20th November and 1st December across 47 counties with a sample size of 4794 aged above 18.