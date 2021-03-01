Timbe seals move to top Japanese League side 

The national team Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe Masika has joined J1 League side Vissel Kobe.

The Kenya international has been without a club since October 2020 after he ended his association with Beijing Renhe of China.

His transfer will see him remain in the Far East and joins his compatriot in J1 League, Ismail Dunga, who joined Sagan Tosu recently.

At his new club,Timbe will play alongside former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta and former Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen.

Vissel Kobe club has won various honours including being in the top-tier for 16, 11 seasons in the second tier, two seasons in the third and eight seasons in the Regional Leagues.

Timbe would be the second high-profile Harambee Star to join a Japanese club after Michael Olunga and he joins the new outfit with much expectations considering how his international teammate performed.

He was to complete a deadline day loan transfer move to English Championship club Reading on January 30, 2020 but the former premier league side did not extend his loan move beyond the six months that was initially agreed on and Timbe moved back to former employers Beijing Renhe.

In Europe, Timbe was also at Genk but was loaned out to Lierse between 2014 and 2016 where he went ahead to make 42 appearances and scored eight goals for the Belgian side

The winger was involved in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Comoros in 2020 where Kenya ended up dropping points that would have taken them close to securing a back-to-back qualification slot.

It remains to be seen whether Kenya head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee – who has already selected local players to prepare for the qualifiers – would consider him for the final ties against Egypt and Togo.

